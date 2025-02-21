BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science is offering a lifesaving lesson through a new CPR training kiosk.

The museum is partnering with the American Heart Association to help people learn the technique. The kiosk, complete with a rubber torso, teaches visitors how to do CPR to the beat of the song “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.

Visitors receive feedback on their hand placement, as well as the depth and rate of their chest compressions, according to the AHA.

Tim Richie, the president of the museum, said he was excited to bring the new technology to Boston.

“It is a 30-second trial where you are actually pushing on a dummy with your hands to perform CPR and the dummy actually responds and shows you you’re moving too quickly, you’re moving too slowly. And you get a score. And you get better, and better, and better at it,” Richie said.

Cardiac arrest survivor Jim Hart and his son Daniel spoke about the importance of learning CPR.

“You are the foundation to save someone’s life and you are the person that allows the EMTs, the doctors, to save the person you love, and so, I think that when you’re in the moment, to keep that in your head and remember your training,” Daniel said.

Experts say CPR can double or even triple the survival chances of a person suffering cardiac arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)