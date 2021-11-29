BOSTON (WHDH) - First Enes Kanter became a Celtic, and now he’s a U.S. citizen.

The Boston center obtained his citizenship on Monday, waving an American flag as he walked out of the Moakley Courthouse.

“I waited for this moment for like six years now and it’s finally happening, it’s like a dream come true,” Kanter Freedom said. “America gives you opportunity, freedom and human rights. You can have anything you want here.”

And with the new passport comes a new legal name: Enes Kanter Freedom.

“You can call me Mr. Freedom,” he said.

Kanter Freedom was raised in Turkey and has criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, leading the country to revoke his passport. Kanter Freedom has also spoken out against human rights violations in China.

“America taught me so much. Here, people should feel blessed,” Kanter Freedom said. “You got freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of press.”

And he said his fellow Celtics helped welcome him to the country, culminating in his citizenship.

“It’s been a tough process but I want to give a huge shoutout to my teammates, especially. They were the ones who became my family and they were the ones who opened their arms and give me a warm welcome,” Kanter Freedom said.

