UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The dream of a Holy Cross rower killed in a tragic car crash was realized Sunday in Uxbridge, as her old school opened a new gym in her honor.

Grace Rett, who was an all-star athlete at Holy Cross, died in a car crash in Florida the day after her 20th birthday two years ago. Our Lady of the Valley Regional School in Uxbridge didn’t have a gym when she attended it, and she dreamed of building one someday, her family said.

Rett broke the world record for continuous indoor rowing just weeks before her death and her teammates rowed 72 straight hours on two different occasions to fundraise for the gym.

“It’s amazing, they took shifts and kept going,” said Mary Jo Rett, Grace’s mother. “They did it to raise money but more importantly they, just wanted to do it to feel Grace.”

An anonymous donation of $1 million also brought the gym to fruition, and it was dedicated Sunday. Brienne Rett said the new gym, which has pictures of her sister and showcases her athletic accomplishments, also keeps her sister’s spirit alive.

“You can definitely feel Grace everywhere in here,” Brienne said.

