BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians who get vaccinated this weekend could walk away $75 richer.

Boston Public Health and CIC Health are co-hosting the B Healthy Back-to-School COVID-19 vaccination event. The event, which will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Stadium, will feature $75 Visa gift cards and backpack giveaways for those who get vaccinated, free food, games, haircuts and more.

People ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the new Omicron-specific vaccine.

More information and an RSVP link are available at the City’s website here.

