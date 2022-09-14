BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians who get vaccinated this weekend could walk away $75 richer.
Boston Public Health and CIC Health are co-hosting the B Healthy Back-to-School COVID-19 vaccination event. The event, which will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Stadium, will feature $75 Visa gift cards and backpack giveaways for those who get vaccinated, free food, games, haircuts and more.
People ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the new Omicron-specific vaccine.
More information and an RSVP link are available at the City’s website here.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)