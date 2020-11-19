You can get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

(WHDH) — Do you start celebrating Christmas in November? If so, stock up on the hot chocolate and eggnog because you can earn $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

Reviews.org is looking to hire a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” to find the best holiday movie of all time.

“If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies year-round, we want to hire you!” the job listing read.

The Chief Holiday Cheermeister will be able to pick any array of holiday movies, as long as they are all watched in a span of 25 days.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, have access to a streaming service, and complete a short post-movie survey after each viewing.

In addition to the $2,500 payment, the Chief Holiday Cheermeister will be given gift cards to cover a one-year subscription to:

Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime

HBO Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now

For more information and to fill out an application, click here.

