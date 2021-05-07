You can get paid $60 an hour to ‘hunt’ for Pokémon trading cards

(WHDH) — As the price of Pokémon cards continue to skyrocket amid a resurgence in popularity, one website has launched a service that will pair collectors with “hunters” who will get paid $60 an hour to shop for the valuable items.

FandomSpot, a pop culture site, has launched a service that helps frustrated collectors hire another person to shop for the cards on their behalf.

The launch of the service comes as collectors deal with card shortages and battle scalpers.

Collectors can expect to pay hunters to either physically shop for trading cards or to search online to make purchases. FandomSpot says it will match registered customers with suitable hunters based on their location and how they want the service delivered.

Those interested in hiring a Pokémon card hunter can do so here, while interested applicants can apply for the position here.

