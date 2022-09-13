BOSTON (WHDH) - Those with noses of steel are invited to smell what Lysol is calling the World’s Stinkiest Sock outside of Fenway Park, and will be joined by Boston native Rachel Dratch.

Scientists have teamed up to develop a synthetic formula that emulates the smell of an ultra-stinky foot, according to Lysol.

The Lysol team, along with “Saturday Night Live” alum Dratch, will post up with the sock outside Fenway on September 14 between 4 and 8 p.m. at the intersection of Jersey and Van Ness streets. Members of the public can smell the stinky sock, as well as another sock that’s been washed using Lysol Laundry Sanitizer.

