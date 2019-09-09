‘You can’t arrest me’: Mass. judge refuses to be handcuffed following fight at home

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts superior court judge has been placed on paid leave after a fracas at her home over the weekend ended with her arrest, officials said.

Shannon Frison found herself on the other side of the bench on Monday when she was arraigned in Marlborough District Court on domestic assault and battery charges.

Officers were called to Frison’s Hudson home on Sunday after got into a fight with another woman and allegedly yanked the victim’s hair, pulling her head backward with force.

The victim told officers that she was tried to walk away with an infant in her arms but that Frison got into her car, sped up after them, and cut them off, according to court paperwork.

A police report states Frison then got out of her car and started screaming at the victim in a fit of rage.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say Frison was uncooperative and combative.

“Don’t touch me, get your hands off me,” Frison allegedly yelled as she refused to be handcuffed. “I’m a superior judge, I’m a superior judge. You can’t arrest me. Let me go.”

Worcester Trial Court declined to comment on the charges against Frison, only confirming that she has been placed on paid leave.

