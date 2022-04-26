BOSTON (WHDH) - After the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets to open the playoffs Monday, excited fans predicted a run all the way to the NBA championship.

Boston fans packed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to watch the Celtics defeat the Nets 116-112, and filled bars back home to watch the game as well. What they saw had them envisioning the team’s 18th title.

“I’m absolutely confident they can handle the next round, I’m not scared of any team,” said Jared Zero. “I think the Celtics are making it all the way.”

“We’re the best defense in the league,” said Nick Frieburger. “We have tatum on offense, Marcus Smart, I trust him. So I’m not worried.”

“The Celtics are on fire, you can’t stop them,” said Colby Boudreau.

