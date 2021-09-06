BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans said they were glad to take in a game at Fenway on a sunny Labor Day, despite the team’s rash of COVID-19 cases.

Since the end of August, the Sox have had at least 11 players on the COVID-19 injured list.

“It’s kind of tough, you feel bad they’re out, but the other guys are stepping up,” said fan Linda Lambert. “Last night wasn’t so good but you can’t win them all, right?”

Ken and Bob Weissman said they were happy to be at Fenway to watch the team.

“I feel great about it because I get to go with my dad, who took me to my first ballgame over 50 years ago here,” Ken Weissman said.

When asked how it felt to be back at Fenway with his son, Bob Weissman laughed and said “It feels good to be back at Fenway with anybody!”

