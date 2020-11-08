‘You could feel the house shake’: Mass. residents rattled by magnitude 3.6 earthquake

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

The USGS at first said the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0, but it was later downgraded to 3.6.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

Shannon Jenkins lives in South Dartmouth, only 7 miles from the epicenter of the quake, and said it rocked her home.

“It sounded like if you heard a bomb go off. That’s kind of the sound that it made. It was really quite loud,” Jenkins said. ““You could feel the house shake. You could sort of feel it in your chest.”

A confirmed earthquake occurred with the epicenter in the neighboring Bliss Corner section of Dartmouth.

A viewer sent video from his home in South Dartmouth showing the moment this morning's 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Buzzards Bay area.

