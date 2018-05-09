(WHDH) — Thousands of people could be receiving a robocall refund as part of a major lawsuit against Dish Network.

A judge ruled that the network violated consumer protection laws by calling more than 18,000 people on the “do not call” registry in 2010 and 2011. People are getting paid up to $1,200 for every unwarranted call.

You can look up your phone number here to find out if you’re one of the people who received that call.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)