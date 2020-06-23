‘You didn’t have time to meet with us?”: Minorities blast Baker for coronavirus response

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people slammed Gov. Charlie Baker for his response to the coronavirus pandemic as Baker held a press conference Tuesday, saying he ignored requests to talk about the virus’ impact on minorities.

Baker held the press conference to announce plans to build housing on 10 acres of the old Boston State Hospital property in Mattapan, saying the developer was selected because of its commitment to women and minorities. But Brother Lo, a member of the Boston Black Covid-19 Coalition, said Baker had ignored requests for months to meet about the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on minority communities.

“You mean to tell me from April until now you didn’t have time to meet with us? I really feel bothered by this and insulted, to be honest with you.”” Lo said. “What can be done to help black business, black people, black workers and black community? We have the highest rate of covid in our community. What’s your plan to change it?”

Lo’s wife, Priscilla Flint-Banks, said her mother died of the coronavirus in a local nursing home, and she slammed the governor for protecting those facilities from liability during the pandemic.

“We just felt that was a slap in the face,” Flint-Banks said.

“Charlie Baker has not done enough to ensure that our communities … are protected,” said Monica Rey.

Baker said he was unaware of the requests.

“I didn’t know about that. I’ll set it up. We’ll have that conversation,.” Baker said.

