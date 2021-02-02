‘You don’t do that to people’: Victim of Milford hit-and-run hopes public can identify driver

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was severely hurt after a car struck her and drove away in Milford is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver.

Irani De Lana was crossing Main Street to get breakfast at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 when the car smashed into her, knocking her out of the crosswalk.

“I looked both sides, I was in the crosswalk, and by the time, I didn’t even see it, the car just hit me,” De Lana said through an interpreter. “My face was bleeding, my nose was bleeding, I couldn’t stand up … I thought I was going to die… because I was in so much pain,”

The car sped away after striking De Lana, leaving her with nine broken ribs, three herniated discs, a dislocated knee and a punctured liver, among other injuries. Milford police say they have several images of the vehicle… but because of the poor quality, those images were sent to a forensics lab to see if they can be enhanced to determine a license plate number.

De Lana’s attorney Ludo Gardini is releasing surveillance video of the hit-and-run in an effort to find the driver.

“The driver should have stopped to help the person. He didn’t even reduce speed. He just took off and she has several injuries right now,” Gardini said. “And we’re trying to bring justice because if you don’t do anything for the community this driver is going to do this over and over and we have to hold him accountable.”

De Lana said she hopes the driver is found.

