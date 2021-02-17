‘You don’t see it every day’: Fox spotted hanging out on Quincy roof

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a wild sight in Quincy when a fox was spotted circling atop a snowy roof.

Adrian Palmesano said he was in the middle of a Zoom class when he happened to glance out his window and the furry fox caught his attention.

“I was stunned when I saw it at first, especially since it was on the roof. You don’t see it every day,” he said. “Digging around in the snow on his paws, scratching the shingles and stuff, and walking in circles, he was doing that for a good five minutes, I don’t know what he was looking for.”

Palmesano said the roof is about 14 feet high and he has no clue how the fox got up there in the first place.

“He must’ve climbed up the fence or something, I kind of knocked on the window then it stared at me and jumped off,” he said.

Shortly after, the fox scurried away and Palmesano sent his neighbor a video of the strange encounter.

“They were just laughing like crazy, thought it was funny. They did not get the chance to see it in person so they got a kick out of it,” he said.

