WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 1,000-pound moose was spotted roaming the streets of Worcester on Wednesday morning.

Minerva Correa captured video of the unusual sight in the area of King Street.

“It’s a beautiful animal, the first time I’ve seen an animal like that,” Correa said.

The moose could be seen trotting down a driveway and up to a chain-link fence, where it appeared to pause for a moment as Correa looked on in awe.

Dashcam video captured by Dannny Flores showed the moose darting into traffic and getting clipped by an oncoming car on May Street. It quickly got up and took off unscathed.

“In downtown Worcester, you don’t see that everyday,” Flores said. “It was really big. It had big antlers.”

Razn Dhapa said the moose trampled his vegetable garden.

“A big, big one,” Dhapa said of the animal. “Like 6 feet tall.”

The moose was reportedly first seen in the area of Cambridge Street just after 3 a.m. It was later spotted on Hollywood Street around 8:30 a.m.

Massachusetts Environmental Police were later called to the area and they were able to tranquilize the animal.

The moose is said to be doing OK.

It was hauled away and relocated to a safe place in a wooded area.

