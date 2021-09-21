DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Dorchester Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene on Robinhood Street shortly before 3 p.m. and found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors said they were saddened and disturbed by the daylight shooting.

“It’s just sad and it’s unfortunate,” said one neighbor. “You don’t want to get used to this. I don’t want to get used to hearing guns, do you?”

No further details were immediately released.

