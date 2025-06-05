FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Drake Maye is pumped for his second season with the Pats.

“I’m just excited,” said Maye, Patriots quarterback. “Just trying to learn the offense, do my part of leading the guys, and kinda feel more comfortable in year two. I feel like I’ve been through this before a little bit, so it’s been a lot easier adjusting to that.”

The sophomore quarterback will have plenty to adjust to this season.

A new head coach, a new superstar teammate, and a new ring on his finger.

Maye proposed to his fiancé Ann Michael Hudson in January. The two have been together since middle school.

Maye says they plan to say “I do” this summer in their home state of North Carolina.

“I gotta ask you, what was more nerve racking, popping the question or playing in an NFL game?” Marlee asked Maye.

“I’ll tell you what, compared to my first start, it was pretty similar,” said Maye. “I think because the fans around, that made me more nervous. But, I was definitely nervous getting down on one knee.”

Besides marrying his love of nearly 10 years, Maye says there’s one thing in particular he’s looking forward to on his wedding day.

“The food, the food for sure,” Maye joked. “I’m just excited to get up there. It’s her day, it’s our day, but it’s really her day. So I’m just excited to kind of enjoy it and enjoy the people that I love in my life.”

Beyond football practice and wedding planning, the couple has been busy taking a bite out of Boston.

“My fiancé loves trying new food, so just trying to bring her [to some new] places,” said Maye. “I’m not a huge seafood [fan]. I tried a lobster roll, some clam chowder, obviously some of the best spots [are] up here. My dad loves it.”

And there’s someone else Maye’s been showing around.

He says he’s really hit it off with the team’s first-round draft pick, offensive tackle Will Campbell.

“It’s been cool for me to see a young player who’s been through the same thing,” said Maye. “A high draft pick, playing college for three years, and coming to a city he’s never been to. And being from the South, so a lot of things in common. Its easy for me to be someone he can come to with any questions, hang out with him outside of football. I think we share a lot in common and he’s gonna be a great player for us on the field.”

Maye’s excited to be learning from another great player, new head coach and Pats hall of famer, Mike Vrabel.

“What Vrabel is harping on is building,” said Maye. “Building the identity, using key aspects of our team, showing up and working hard. I think it’s something that you build, and you find that out when game time comes.”

“There’s a new sense of ‘let’s get things right this year,’ and I think people are tired of consecutive losing seasons,” Maye continued. “It gets tough. In a city that expects to win, and has had so much success in the past, we want to get back to that.”

After his warm welcome last season, Maye wants to make Pats fans proud.

“Playing for the Patriots, you kind of feel the love that this city has for us athletes, and I think I just appreciate that,” said Maye.

