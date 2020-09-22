‘You give me life!’: Patriots star James White pays tribute to late father on son’s 1st birthday

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star running back James White paid tribute to his late father while simultaneously wishing his son a happy first birthday on Tuesday.

White posted side-by-side photos of his father, Tyrone White, holding him as a child and the Patriots back shared a photo of himself holding Xzavier.

“Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already,” White wrote in a caption under the Instagram post.

The post marked James’ first public comments since his father, a Miami-Dade Police Department captain, was killed in an off-duty car crash on Sunday. His mother, Lisa, was critically injured.

On Sunday night, James was listed as inactive prior to his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)