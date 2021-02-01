‘You have to prepare’: Residents stock up on necessities before snowstorm slams Mass.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Central Massachusetts are prepping their winter arsenal for the arrival of a major storm that is expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some communities.

Crews worked overnight pre-treating the roadways and have many hours left before they clock out.

“It’s gonna be a good 24-hours before I go home,” plow driver Geoffery Mullings said. “It’s not easy but I got my coffee. I’ve got my water. And you always gotta have a local store to stop by.”

Bags of salt topped shopping carts as residents got their snow blowers ready.

“You live in New England; you have to prepare,” Theresa Jerszyk said.

Some residents are dreading the snow removal process.

“My least favorite part is the shoveling,” Michael Eshun said. “My favorite part is staying warm in bed.”

Others are looking forward to the snow.

“I personally am a little excited about it in a positive way because we’ve had such a drought lately,” Linda Langevin said.

City officials in Worcester are encouraging businesses to let their employees off early so plows can have plenty of space to clear the roads and people can get to where they are going safely.

