You might see a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels driving around Mass. this weekend

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Planters NUTmobile will be rolling into Massachusetts this weekend.

The 26-foot-long peanut on wheels is slated to stop at the Stop and Shop at 815 G.A.R. Highway in Somerset on Saturday.

“Peanutters,” recent college grads who are hired to drive the vehicle on a yearlong tour, will be giving out samples and coupons from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. People can also take a photo with the NUTmobile.

The first NUTmobile came into existence in 1935 and it was used by a Planters salesman.

