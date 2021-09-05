QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) -

Red Cross volunteers are heading from Quincy to New Jersey to help people deal with the destructive flooding Hurricane Ida brought last week.

Volunteer Peter Schubert said he and other volunteers will deliver meals to shelters or directly to people in neighborhoods. Bonnie Norton, another volunteer, encouraged other people to join the organization and help out.

“When you’re there with your boots on the ground and you can see the looks on people’s faces … you need to help,” Norton said. “I say, go out and try it. See how it warms your heart, how it makes you feel. You’re going to want to do it a lot.”

For more information on volunteering, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)