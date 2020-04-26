‘You really feel violated:’ Thief steals Boston nurse’s car containing her PPE for work

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Nurse is upset and outraged after someone stole her car out of her driveway — as well as the crucial PPE she needs for work that was inside the vehicle.

“At a time when we should all be coming together, and just to think people are still doing things like this to each other,” said Molly MacKay. “It’s disheartening and you really feel violated.”

MacKay said she woke up Sunday morning to find her Mazda CX-5 had been stolen from her Dorchester driveway. The car contained widely-unavailable personal protective equipment that MacKay, a nurse practitioner, uses while treating coronavirus patients during her long shift at a local field hospital.

“I keep my PPE in there because after work I do not want to bring any of that stuff home,” MacKay said. “I have my N95, that we are reusing at the end of the day … it’s my lifeline to my job.”

MacKay said it was crushing to think someone would want to steal a nurse’s gear during the pandemic.

“We’re doing our job, we’re helping people, that’s what we love to do,” MacKay said “But it just makes you think there’s still people out there who are not appreciative.”

