‘You should be used to it by now’: Residents deal with first heavy snow of the season

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents and public works employees geared up for a familiar sight on Saturday as the first nor’easter of the season set in.

Snow coated roads in the Worcester area, with the city having more than 300 trucks on the road. A parking ban went into effect at 9 a.m.

More than five inches of heavy, wet snow fell in Worcester, with northern areas like Fitchburg and Andover also being blanketed. As people began shoveling and scraping snow off their cars, they said the snowfall was to be expected by this point in the year.

“It’s New England, you should be used to it by now,” one woman said.

