BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton Elementary students were honored after stepping in to help a fellow classmate who was injured while riding the bus.

“There was a serious situation,” said Principal Stephen Shaw-Lyon. “Unfortunately, the bus stopped short and a child who was in grade two fell and hit his head, which can be very scary.”

“Our two students, being as brave as they are, sprung into action. They assisted the driver of the bus,” added Principal Shaw-Lyon.

That second grader suffered injuries to their head.

Two girls on the bus noticed no one was getting out of their seat to help the injured student. That was when they decided to take action.

“What gave me the instinct to get up. was that nobody else was,” said fourth grader Jayline Mendes. “Everybody else was kind of in shock, except for Ann. Me and Ann were the only ones that were calm, we were just trying to help.”

“Gauze and tape, gauze and tape, and then we sat up front, put pressure on it until the firefighters got to the scene,” said fifth grader Ainloika (Ann) Louis-Geune.

The mayor said it’s moments like this that make Brockton the city of champions.

When I see blood, I kind of shut my eyes,” said Mayor Robert Sullivan. “They didn’t. They stayed focused, they stayed poised. They knew what they needed to do and that’s what Brocktonians do. They call us the city of champions for a reason. You were champions that day.”

Shaw-Lyon says the student who was injured is doing okay.

