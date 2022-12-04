LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked.

Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation revealed evidence the man had been restrained at some point, and they have arrested two people– a 38-year-old man and woman– on kidnapping charges.

Neighbors said investigators had been at the house for two days. Raphael Escribano said he knew “something big must have happened,” when he saw the crime tape.

“Cops don’t just hang around,” Escribano said.

One neighbor, Heather Kelleher, has had issues with the house for a long time. She said she has called police several times over the past two years, and said drugs were constantly being dealt out of the house.

“The police know it, it’s obvious. They deal drugs in front of my house, my neighbors house, they steal bikes,” Kelleher said. “Did I think there was going to be a death? Absolutely not.”

Kelleher also said neighbors watched, horrified, as investigators removed a freezer from the house. The new information has left everyone on edge.

“The person that owned it was a hard working man,” she said. “You would never know.”

The two suspects, Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, are expected to face a judge in Lowell District Court Monday.

