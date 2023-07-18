CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A young artist who painted a portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama was recently recognized with a special surprise from the Obamas.

9-year-old Grace Jean originally painted her Obama as part of a class at the Cambridge Art Center. Speaking with 7NEWS, Jean said the choice was easy after she was tasked with depicting her role model.

“I decided to make Michelle Obama because she always inspired me by always saying ‘Don’t give up and always keep going,’” Jean said.

After almost a month of work and a few roadblocks, Jean’s work was complete.

“She used to come home and cry and say, ‘I can’t do it, I can’t do it,’” said Jean’s mother, Jenny Andre-Jean. “I said ‘Listen, you’re not a quitter. You have to continue going. Not everything in life is going to come easy.”

Inspired by the sight of Mrs. Obama’s official portrait during a trip to the Museum of Fine Arts, Jean always hoped, one day, her role model would see her own work.

The portrait won the praise of Jean’s teachers and classmates. But she could have never imagined it would also impress the former first lady herself.

Then came a surprise package from Jean’s hero, complete with signed books and a personal note of encouragement.

“Dear Grace, I saw the beautiful portrait you painted of me and I just wanted to tell you how proud I am of you,” the note said.

“It makes me feel really proud of myself that, even though I gave up a little bit, I still was able to succeed,” Jean said.

Now, Jean is more determined than ever to continue chasing her dreams now with a new fan in her corner.

“Know that I am rooting for you every step of the way,” Michelle Obama’s letter continued.

The Cambridge Arts Center has been part of the community for more than eight decades. Leaders say they hope to continue their work for years to come.

Jean said her painting, meanwhile, will now hang proudly in her bedroom alongside Michelle Obama’s letter.

