Young athletes take the field for Challenger Day in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of kids came out to Malden for the annual Challenger Day event Sunday, which gave them a special chance to take the field for a baseball game.

The tournament, which is in its 13th year, gives children with mental and physical disabilities the opportunity to play America’s pastime.

“These are the most amazing athletes you’ll ever see,” said tournament organizer Chuck Casey. “Baseball in its purest form.”

