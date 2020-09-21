Young Attleboro boy battling heart condition continues to give back to community

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A young Attleboro boy who has been battling a serious heart condition since birth hit a major milestone Monday as he started kindergarten.

Five-year-old Mikey Grover was born with half a heart and several congenital heart defects but that hasn’t stopped him from giving back.

Mikey and his family recently brought gift cards to the Randolph Police Department to say thank you.

“Just helping the people that helped us over the last five years,” Mikey’s dad, Tom, said.

Mikey’s sister makes and sells “Mikey Strong” window and bumper stickers to raise money and awareness for congenital heart defects.

“She started putting them on social media and selling them,” Tom Grover explained. “They sold so fast that we collected a little over $700 to give back to not only the police department, but teachers, the town and we’re buy gift cards.”

Randolph Police Det. Kevin Gilbert called the generosity of the Grover family “amazing.”

“A family that does so much for everybody else in the community through all of their charitable endeavors,” he said. “It was a great feeling to show Mikey the police station and introduce him to most of our personnel.”

Two years ago, Randolph and North Attleboro made Mikey an honorary police officer and gave him a police escort to his open heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Those who would like to buy a “Mikey Strong” sticker or make a donation to buy more gift cards can do so through the Mikey Strong Facebook page.

