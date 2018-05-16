LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WHDH) — A young baseball player from Arkansas showed of his skills on the diamond.

In extra innings and with the game on the line, the young boy leaped over the catcher and landed on home plate to score the tying run for his team.

The boy never lost his balance as he hurdled over the other player.

However, his team did end up losing by one run.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)