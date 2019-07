AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn police are keeping a close eye on a bear that was spotted on Tuesday.

The bear sighting occurred on Green Street, according to Auburn police.

We’ve had another bear sighted on Green Street. Looks like a fairly young one. We will keep an eye on him. pic.twitter.com/YidUZXQLBx — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) July 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)