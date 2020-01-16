Young boy, babysitter lucky to be alive after concrete crashes down onto car in Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A young boy and his babysitter are lucky to be alive after falling debris came crashing down on their car in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood Thursday.

A slab of concrete was blown off a section of scaffolding being used to renovate a building on Stewart Street, sending it crashing down onto the car and shattering the rear window.

The 7-year-old and the babysitter were not injured, though fire officials noted the outcome could have been much worse.

Crews have since inspected the site and found more loose debris.

“We took a look, the building is stable, the contractor is going to remove that debris so we don’t have any other accidents,” a fire official said.

Both the boy and his babysitter are home with their families tonight.

