(WHDH) – A young Wisconsin boy battling cancer saw his dream of becoming a firefighter come true.

Lincoln Schrock, 3, smiled ear-to-ear on his trip to the fire department on Thursday.

The young boy was diagnosed with stage four cancer just days after turning three.

Love Your Melon, an apparel brand that helps children with cancer, worked with the fire department to make the family’s trip possible.

“It’s just fun watching his face, and his expressions, and how much he’s enjoying it,” one fireman said.

While the visit was only a few hours, the experience will be unforgettable Lincoln’s family said.

“This is something he’s going to be talking about for years. Firefighters are his heroes,” Lincoln’s mother said.

