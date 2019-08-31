Young boy dies after being pulled unresponsive from water off Gloucester beach

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy has died after being pulled unresponsive from the water off a Gloucester beach and rushed to the hospital on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road at 5:11 p.m. found a 6-year-old boy from Moscow, Russia, who had been removed from the water by his grandfather and was unresponsive, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The child was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital where he died, the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office did not release a cause of the boy’s death, but it said it appears to be medically related.

No other information was immediately available.

