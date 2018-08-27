Young boy dies in Connecticut highway crash

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a 6-year-old boy has died after a crash on Interstate 84.

A police report says a car driven by 29-year-old Banis Claris veered off the eastbound lanes in East Hartford shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The vehicle struck a wooded sound barrier on the side of the highway.

The child, identified as Jayden Caraballo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said the boy was in a booster seat at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital to be examined.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)