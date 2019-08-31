Young boy hospitalized after being pulled unresponsive from water off Gloucester beach

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water off a Gloucester beach and rushed to the hospital on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency responding to Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road at 5:11 p.m. found an approximately 5-year-old boy who had been removed from the water unresponsive, according to Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley and Fire Chief Eric Smith.

The child has been transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

