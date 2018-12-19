FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WHDH) — An Indiana mall Santa helped make Christmas memorable for one 4-year-old boy after he fed him milk through the boy’s feeding tube earlier this month.

Austin Salzbrenner has been using a feeding tube since he was nine months old and will soon be able to eat food orally after getting the all-clear from doctors in September.

His mom, Beth, wanted to commemorate the occasion with a photograph of Santa feeding Austin.

Santa at the Glenbrook Square Mall agreed to her request and was captured giving Austin his milk through his feeding tube.

“He was just so mesmerized that Santa was feeding him,” Beth Salzbrenner said. “He looked at me and said ‘Mommy, see what he’s doing? He’s giving my milkies.’”

Santa also gave Austin some cookies, marking the first Christmas in more than two years since the young boy has gotten to eat the sweet dessert.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)