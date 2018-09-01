Young boy pulled from water, saved in Winchester

A young boy was pulled from the water at Sandy Beach in Winchester and given lifesaving measures on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Winchester Fire Department, the boy was found unresponsive under the water.

An off-duty Revere officer and a doctor “brought him back,” according to officials.

The boy was transported to Winchester Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The State Police Medford Barracks are investigating.

