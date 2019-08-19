Young boy reunited with hero first responders who saved him from drowning

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A young boy who nearly drowned earlier in the month was reunited with the first responders who rushed to his rescue Monday.

Paramedics responding to a 911 call for an 18-month-old who was drowning in a swimming pool were able to restart Cameron’s heart and transport him to a local hospital for treatment.

Cameron was then transported to Tufts Children’s Hospital in Boston where he was able to make a full recovery.

The boy was discharged on Wednesday and is said to have returned to his normal self.

Cameron and his family made sure to stop by the Salem, New Hampshire Fire Station and thank the heroes that ensured his well being.