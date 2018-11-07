SUWANEE, Georgia (WHDH) — Millions turned out to vote in the midterm election, and while many people were excited to cast their ballots, at least one person was upset he was denied the chance.

Christi Pichon posted a video of her young son upset that he couldn’t vote as they headed back from the polls after participating in early voting.

When she asked the crying boy what was wrong, he answered with, “I want to vote today.”

“We did go vote,” she replied.

“But they didn’t let me vote,” the boy sobbed.

Pichon joked that this is a clear case of voter suppression.

