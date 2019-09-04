ALLENDALE, S.C. (WHDH) — A 6-year-old boy who had been saving up his birthday money to go to Disney World decided to use that cash to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees in his town.

Autumn Johnson, of Allendale, South Carolina, wanted to celebrate his birthday by helping out others, so he traded in his money for hot dogs, chips, and water to give to those in need.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” he said. “I wanted to be generous and live to give.”

Johnson, who turns 7 on Sunday, served nearly 100 evacuees.

He still hopes to make it to Disney World so he can see “lots of lions” at Animal Kingdom.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)