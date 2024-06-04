BOSTON (WHDH) - With just days to go until the NBA Finals, it wasn’t Celtics players on the court at TD Garden – it was kids, lucky Celtics fans having the experience of a lifetime.

The young fans said it’s something they will never forget.

The experience was part of the “Play on the Parquet” event; many of the kids are involved with the Christopher Haven and Score 4 More organizations.

“It’s awesome,” one said.

“It was crazy,” said another. “I really didn’t think this was happening. It was so cool. I got to look around the stadium.”

The special event on Monday was hosted by the Boston Celtics and TD Bank.

The kids got to play on the court for about two hours. TD Garden officials said events like this give them a chance to connect with the community.

“It was crazy knowing that I was able to play on the court that the Celtics players are going to be playing on in just a couple days,” said Xavier Goncalves. “I’m hoping that me, my friends, and everyone here is giving them good luck to win it all and take it all.”

