CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-month-old boy was found safe in Pawtucket, R.I. after his father kidnapped him from a daycare in Canton Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police arrested the child’s father in the area of Webster Street and emergency crews were seen loading the child into an ambulance to be evaluated.

Canton police previously described the incident as a parental kidnapping, saying Nathan Dorosario Sr. took his son, Nathan Dorosario Jr., from a daycare in the area of 1 Wellness Way in Canton. The kidnapping was first reported at around 3 p.m.

SKY7-HD spotted a significant police presence in the area of 1 Wellness Way in Canton as emergency crews responded. Police also fanned out through area neighborhoods and communities in an effort to find Dorosario Jr.

The news that Dorosario Jr. had been located came about 90 minutes after the first reports of the kidnapping.

Sources told 7NEWS police found Dorosario Jr. by pinging his father’s phone.

Dorosario Jr. and his mother were expected to be reunited at a Rhode Island hospital Thursday afternoon.

Dorosario Sr. is expected to remain in the Pawtucket area overnight ahead of an initial court appearance and extradition hearing in Rhode Island Friday.

No further information was immediately available.

