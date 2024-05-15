NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A young child was hit by a car at a family barbecue in Norwood and taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, police said.

At around 7:45 p.m., a friend of the child’s family was pulling out of a parking space and backed over the young boy, as she didn’t see him behind the car, according to Norwood police.

The boy was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, and a police officer was checking on his condition as of 9 p.m.

Neighbors said many children were playing outside when the child was struck. The woman who ran over the child cooperated with police and was speaking with officers on scene.

“My daughters ran into the house screaming, crying that they witnessed a little boy that they were just playing with get run over by a vehicle,” one neighbor said.

Massachusetts State Police and officials from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office were on the scene Tuesday night.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

