BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — Two pint-sized traffic offenders sped away from an officer during a not-so routine traffic stop in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Officer Clayton Harris pulled over two young children as they drove a toy truck down the road.

“You got a license to drive that truck?” he asked the girl.

Her passenger responded to Harris, saying, “We don’t need a license. We tell them we know how to drive.”

The girl then drove away as she told Harris, “Bye, bye.”

