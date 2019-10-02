Young fans called up on stage to meet greatest showman himself, Hugh Jackman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two young children were called up on stage the TD Garden Tuesday night to meet the greatest showman himself, Hugh Jackman.

Finley Santoro who dressed in a costume for the performance said the entire day was a special treat saying Jackman is nice and a “really good singer.”

“My mumma surprised me with it and bought us last minute tickets,” Finley said.

The chance meet and greet was not the only good thing to come out of the concert, Finely also made a new friend, Dylan who also arrived in costume.

“The little boy, Dylan and Finley got along so well. They spent the whole intermission together and made plans to FaceTime this week,” Mother Kellie Santoro said.

Jackman saw the connection as well, joking that in 20 years the two would be married.

