WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Some aboard the flights involved in the mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night have been identified.

Samuel Lilley was the first officer on American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The 28-year-old was engaged and expected to get married in the fall.

Lilley’s father, who is also a pilot, said he was in New York for work when he realized his son was in the cockpit of the jetliner.

“I was so proud when Sam became a pilot. Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep… It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much,” wrote Tim Lilley on Facebook.

Flight attendant Ian Epstein, 53, was also on the plane at the time of the crash.

Epstein’s sister confirmed her brother was working on the American Airlines flight Wednesday night when it went down.

Wichita native Grace Maxwell was aboard the plane.

Maxwell was a student at Cedarville University in Ohio.

The school released a statement saying, “the past 24 hours have been very difficult for the Maxwell family and the entire Cedarville community.”

Another victim of the plane crash was identified as Elizabeth Keys, of Ohio, who graduated from Tufts University in 2014. She died on her birthday.

Her high school principal, Ray Spicher, remembered the impression she made at a young age.

“She was just such an outstanding student, outstanding young lady, just the kind of person that we need many, many more of,” said Spicher.

From Virginia, figure skating sisters 14-year-old Everly and 11-year-old Alydia Livingston, along with their parents Peter and Donna, were all killed.

Flowers filled a growing memorial at the family’s local ice rink as their community mourned the loss of an entire family.

“The Livingstons were just a big personality family. They were loving, they were thoughtful. Donna and Peter were extraordinarily supportive parents. Alydia and Everly were bright children, very talented skaters and super bubbly,” said family friend Kim Urban.

Angela Yang and Sean Kay were a figure skating pair from Delaware, and among the youngest victims in the tragedy.

Boston-area victims include teenage figure skaters Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, their mothers Christine Lane and Jin Han, and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

Kiah Douglass was a law professor at Howard University and a civil rights attorney.

One of the soldiers on the Black Hawk helicopter that went down, Ryan O’Hara, is being remembered as a “disciplined” and “committed trainer.”

The Wichita community came together, holding a vigil to honor the victims.

The mayor of Wichita, along with several religious leaders, offered prayers for the lives lost.

“We grieve this loss together, and we grieve deeply,” said Wichita Mayor Lily Wu. “But in this dark time, the light can be found in people raising their hand, showing up, and offering help… Let’s continue to use our words for comfort, for uniting one another. And use our actions to really help.”

At this time, it’s not clear how many people on the flight called Wichita home.

The Kansas Governor expects to have a copy of the flight manifest Friday.

