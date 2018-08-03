LITTLE ROCK, Ariz. (WHDH) — A young girl who is battling cancer nailed the #InMyFeelings challenge outside of Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Eight-year-old Abigail Lewis, accompanied by her mother Alyssa Lewis-Bridges, took part in the viral dance challenge to rapper Drake’s song “In My Feelings.”

A video of the two has been viewed more than three million times on Facebook as of Friday morning.

Lewis was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma cancer earlier this year after complaining about back pain.

