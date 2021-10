PHOENIX (WHDH) — A young girl died after a car’s power window rolled up on her in Phoenix on Saturday night.

The girl had been playing inside the parked car when the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police told the Associated Press.

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Police say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

