Young girl injured in serious Hanover crash reunited with hero firefighter years later

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A girl who was left seriously injured after a fatal car crash 15-years-ago was reunited with the firefighter who rushed her to safety Wednesday.

In August of 2004, the then 3-year-old Madison was in the backseat of a car that collided with an 18-wheel dump truck near the intersection of Pleasant Street and West Avenue and firefighter, paramedic Eric Barron was first on the scene, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Madison was pulled from the car and firefighters began treating her “significant” injuries before taking her to a local hospital.

She was then moved to a Boston hospital where she was immobilized and placed into a halo to support her spine.

The young girl spent two weeks hospitalized and several years recovering from the crash.

Over the years, Madison and Barron remained in touch.

Barron was even invited to attend her high school graduation this past summer.

Wednesday Madison stopped by the Fire Department Headquarters to say goodbye to the man who saved her life as she heads off to college to pursue a degree in medicine this fall.

